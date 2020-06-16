Bret Hart to appear on WWE Backstage

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced that Bret Hart will be a special guest on tonight’s WWE Backstage. The show airs on FS1 at 10CT/11ET. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: FS1 is airing the Survivor Series 1996 pay-per-view tonight at 6CT/7ET as a lead-in for Backstage. The show features Bret Hart vs. Steve Austin in one of the featured matches, so it’s another chance to hear Hart discuss that legendary match.



