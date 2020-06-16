AEW Dark preview: Eleven matches announced for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Jurassic Express vs. Capital Vices.

-Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss vs. Musa and Shawn Dean.

-Big Swole vs. Dani Jordyn.

-Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian vs. Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon.

-Lance Archer vs. David Ali.

-Penelope Ford vs. Skyler Moore.

-Scorpio Sky vs. Robert Anthony.

-Jimmy Havoc vs. Griff Garrison.

-Brandi Rhodes and Allie vs. Red Velvet and Kenzie Page.

-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson vs. Brady Pierce and John Skyler.

-Shawn Spears vs. Lee Johnson.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams tonight at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features PWTorch.com senior columnist Bruce Mitchell in the second part of a wide open conversation about how real world issues are being addressed in pro wrestling. Please note that there are political opinions expressed so listen at your own risk. The first part of this two-part series was released on Friday...

