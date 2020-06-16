6/16 NJPW New Japan Cup night one results: Tomohiro Ishii vs. El Desperado, Tomoaki Honma vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Toru Yano vs. Jado, Togi Makabe vs. Yota Tsuji in New Japan Cup matches, eight-man tag match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW New Japan Cup

Streamed June 16, 2020 on New Japan World from an empty venue in Japan

Results courtesy of NJPW1972.com

1. Togi Makabe defeated Yota Tsuji to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

2. Toru Yano beat Jado to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

3. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr., Taichi, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Yuji Nagata, and Yuya Uemura in an eight-man tag match.

4. Hiromu Takahasi beat Tomoaki Honma to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

5. Tomohiro Ishii defeated El Desperado to advance in the New Japan Cup tournament.

The tournament continues on Wednesday with Kazuchika Okada vs. Gedo, Minoru Suzuki vs. Yuji Nagata, Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Yuya Uemura, and Gabriel Kidd vs. Taiji Ishimori in first-round matches.