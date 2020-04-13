WWE Raw preview: Three women’s Money in the Bank qualifiers

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Asuka vs. Ruby Riott in a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

-Kairi Sane vs. Nia Jax in a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

-Sarah Logan vs. Shayna Baszler in a Women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

Powell's POV: WWE is also hyping that WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch will appear. Raw will air live from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.



