MLW Fusion preview: King Mo vs. Low Ki, title match, and more

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion television show.

-King Mo (w/Dan Lambert) vs. Low Ki (w/Ross Von Erich).

-Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Jordan Oliver.

-Alexander Hammerstone vs. T-Hawk for the MLW National Openweight Championship.

Powell’s POV: Rich Bocchini and AJ Kirsch will be on the call. MLW Fusion airs Saturdays on beIN Sports at 8CT/9ET. You can also watch the extended episode on MLW’s Youtube page on Saturday nights at 9CT/10ET. My weekly reviews are typically available on Sunday mornings, and John Moore hosts the weekly MLW Fusion audio review for Dot Net Members.



