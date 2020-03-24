NXT Takeover: Tampa’s scheduled matches will air on NXT TV

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that several of the matches that were scheduled to be held at NXT Takeover: Tampa will instead air on the weekly NXT television series over several weeks, beginning with the April 1 edition. Read more at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Triple H is scheduled to appear on Wednesday’s NXT to address Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa following the damage their characters caused while brawling at the WWE Performance Center. One can only assume that they will eventually have a match. NXT was also building to Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream for the NXT Championship, and a ladder match to determine the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship. The Takeover event was cancelled due to WrestleMania plans changing as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Brian Fritz of Sporting News and Between The Ropes discussing WrestleMania 36, WWE television from the empty WWE Performance Center, his own travel woes, NFL free agency, and more...

