Edge’s return to WWE Raw announced

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE officially announced today that Edge will appear on Monday’s Raw television show. It will be Edge’s first appearance on the show since the night after the Royal Rumble event. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Randy Orton has held up his end extremely well while working with Matt Hardy, Kevin Owens, and Beth Phoenix while Edge was selling the his attack. I’m looking forward to seeing where the story goes next with Edge returning. Join me for live coverage every Monday night as the show airs on USA Network.



