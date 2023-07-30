What's happening...

NXT Great American Bash lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s premium live event

July 30, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Great American Bash event that will be held tonight in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship

-Dominik Mysterio vs. Mustafa Ali for the NXT North American Championship

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail in a submission match for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Mark Coffey and Wolfgang vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Roxanne Perez vs. Blair Davenport in a Weapons Wild match

-Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin

-(Kickoff Show) Nathan Frazer, Dragon Lee, Yulisa Leon, and Valentina Feroz vs. Noam Dar, Oro Mensah, Lash Legend, and

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of the Bash beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET. The main card begins at 7CT/8ET on Peacock. John and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available for everyone via the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

