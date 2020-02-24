WWE Raw preview: The early lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and segments for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-WWE Champion Brock Lesnar appears

-Who will Randy Orton target next?

-Will Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler come to blows?

Powell’s POV: Monday’s Raw will be held in Winnipeg, Manitoba at Bell MTS Place. Join me for my live review as Raw airs Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.



