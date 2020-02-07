2/7 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Goldberg’s return, Alexa Bliss vs. Naomi vs. Carmella vs. Dana Brooke in a four-way for a future championship match, Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse, The Dirt Sheet with The Miz and John Morrison

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown on Fox

Aired live on February 7, 2020 from San Jose, California at SAP Center

[Hour One] A Goldberg video opened the show and ended with a graphic that asked who’s next… The AC/DC Smackdown opening aired and then pyro shot off on the stage…

Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Cole hyped Goldberg’s appearance. Footage aired of “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt whipping Daniel Bryan in their strap match at the Royal Rumble, then Graves hyped Bryan appearing. Cole hyped the four-way match for a shot at the Smackdown Women’s Championship…

The Miz’s entrance music played and he walked onto the stage, then John Morrison’s theme played and he joined Miz in heading to the ring. The duo sat in director style chairs in the ring and introduced themselves. The Dirt Sheet opening narrated by Howard Finkel aired. The duo set up a video package on themselves that featured Miz’s Dad, Lance Storm, John Laurinaitis, and chronicled their reunion.

Big E and Kofi Kingston came out to the New Day theme holding buckets of popcorn. They acted impressed the Miz and Morrison “trailer” and then Kingston boasted that he was Miz’s Dad’s favorite WWE wrestler. Big E said the trailer had comedy and then laughed at the two of them for thinking they could beat them to win the Smackdown Tag Titles. Miz and Morrison responded to New Day’s laughter with their own mock laughter.

Jimmy and Jey Uso made their entrance. They did the “welcome to the Uso penitentiary” line and then Dolph Ziggler’s painfully awful entrance music played. Meanwhile, Miz and Morrison attacked Big E and Kingston from behind. Ziggler and Robert Roode walked to ringside. Cole said they would regroup and the first match would feature The Usos vs. Ziggler and Roode after the break… [C] The first ad featured an ad for the XFL’s return on Fox tomorrow…

Powell’s POV: The return of the Dirt Sheet was DOA tonight and the return of the XFL will be DOA tomorrow. The live crowd didn’t seem to have fond memories of the Dirt Sheet based on their near silent reaction to the Miz and Morrison video. Meanwhile, is anyone talking about the XFL this week?

1. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Roode and Ziggler performed a Zigzag into a spinebuster combo move on Jey and had the pin, but Jimmy broke it up. A short time later, Jey went to the top rope, but Roode shoved him to ringside. [C]

Jey was isolated by the heels and he eventually made the hot tag to Jimmy, who performed a top rope cross body block on Roode. Jimmy followed up with Samoan drops on Roode and Ziggler, who ended up in opposite corners. Jimmy performed and ass splash on Ziggler, then ran into a power slam by Roode.

Roode and Ziggler came back, but Jimmy hit them both with superkicks and then tagged his brother. Jey leapt from the top rope on Ziggler, who put his knees up and got a two count. Jimmy tagged back in and the Usos hit a double superkick on Roode. Jimmy performed a top rope splash on Roode and pinned him…

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso beat Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in 12:30.

The broadcast team hyped Goldberg’s appearance for later in the show and hyped a recap of King Corbin being covered in dog food… [C]

Powell’s POV: A solid tag match. There was nothing particularly memorable about it, but it was well worked and the live crowd enjoyed it.

A slick WrestleMania video aired. We are 58 days away…

Powell’s POV: But are we 58 days away from paying a steep price for WrestleMania? We could be Vince McMahon makes good on his tease from the conference call.

Alexa Bliss was shown in her locker room when Nikki Cross entered. Bliss said she knows she can beat Bayley to win the title because she’s done it before. Cross reminded her that she has to get through the other three women in the four-way in order to get to Bayley. Bliss said you don’t become the first woman to hold the Raw and Smackdown Women’s Championships without having something up your sleeve…

Cole hyped the four-way as the main event of the show, then he and Graves narrated highlights of Roman Reigns and The Usos beating King Corbin, Ziggler, and Roode in the loser eats dog food match. Footage aired of the babyfaces pouring the dog food all over Corbin. Cole wondered what the last week has been like for Corbin. Graves said Corbin went to “the big game” and still got complaints that he smelled like dog food.

Corbin was shown entering the production truck. He dragged a man out of the truck and said, “Let’s see you do your job now.” Corbin threw the guy down the steps outside the production truck. Sonjay Dutt and Shawn Daivari showed up and checked on the crew member, then Adam Pearce told a smirking Corbin that he’d gone too far…

Elias played his guitar in the ring. Elias introduced himself and started to sing a song when he was interrupted by Cesaro’s entrance theme. Sami Zayn walked out with Cesaro and mockingly said he was sorry to interrupted Elias. He said it was just like when Elias interrupted him last week. Elias said that just in case Zayn hasn’t been paying attention the last two and a half years, it’s a miracle if he doesn’t get interrupted.

Zayn continued to vent about being interrupted and Shinsuke Nakamura losing the Intercontinental Championship. Zayn said Elias would pay at the hands of Cesaro. Zayn said everything that was about to happen to Elias was what he brought on himself… [C]

2. Elias vs. Cesaro (w/Sami Zayn). The match was joined in progress. Cole noted that new Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman would appear later in the show. Cesaro slammed Elias’s head into the ring post casing, then knocked him off the apron. Zayn stood over Elias and laughed at him.

Later, Cesaro performed a deadlift superplex and then covered Elias for a two count. Elias stuffed a Neutralizer attempt, but Cesaro came right back with a popup uppercut for another near fall. Elias rallied and performed a top rope elbow for the win…

Elias beat Cesaro in 7:30 of television time.

Powell’s POV: Elias wins the battle of two guys who lose all the time. It really is sad to see Cesaro stuck in this role, and while Sami is fun as the obnoxious heel manager, he feels just as wasted as the two men he manages. Yes, Shinsuke Nakamura had an Intercontinental Title reign, but there was nothing memorable about it, especially once he oddly formed a tag team with Cesaro while still holding the belt.

Cole hyped Charlotte Flair as the guest on Tuesday’s WWE Backstage…

Goldberg was shown having a microphone attacked to his collar. He appeared to be sitting in his garage between two cars. Graves said Goldberg would join them after the break to let them know who’s next… [C]

Another XFL ad aired, then Cole hyped the two Fox games that will be held this weekend…

Cole and Graves were shown on camera talking about Goldberg and who was next when they probably got their answer in the form of King Corbin interrupting them. Corbin told the fans that they should all bow down and listen to what their king has to say. Corbin said last week was an abomination and Roman Reigns should have lost just like “your 49ers should have lost to my Kansas City Chiefs.” The fans booed loudly.

[Hour Two] Corbin questioned when the Usos were going to realize that they are carrying dead weight. He said that if Reigns was as tough as he says he is, he would have faced him one on one during their match at the Royal Rumble. Corbin claimed he would have won that match and then won the Rumble match had that happened. Corbin demanded one more match with Reigns.



