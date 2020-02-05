WWE announces the signing of Killer Kross

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the signing of Killer Kross (Kevin Kesar). Kross had been a free agent since his departure from Impact Wrestling. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: This was the expected landing spot for Kross given that his girlfriend Scarlett Bordeaux previously signed with the company. It’s a good signing for WWE, as Kross showed total package potential during his run with Impact. Kross worked the MLW Fightland event on Saturday. Going into the show, MLW COO Court Bauer told me on the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast that Kross was not under MLW contract.



