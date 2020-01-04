1/4 F1rst Wrestling Wrestlepalooza XVII results: “The North” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander vs. “The Flip Bros” Air Wolf and Angel Dorado, Colt Cabana vs. Joey Ryan vs. Chuck Taylor, Daron Corbin vs. Arik Cannon vs. Priscilla Kelly vs. Orange Cassidy for the Uptown VFW Championship

CategoriesARENA REPORTS MISC live events NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

F1rst Wrestling WrestlePalooza XVII

Minneapolis, Minnesota at First Avenue

Report by Dot Net reader Jason Biagi

1. Priscilla Kelly defeated Arik Cannon, Orange Cassidy, and Darin Corbin in a four-way match to win the Uptown VFW Championship.

2. Dak Draper pinned Devon Monroe.

3. Warhorse beat Heavy Metal Lore, Ryan Cruz, and JDX in a four-way match.

4. “Man Scout” Jake Manning pinned Caleb Konley.

5. Chuck Taylor beat Joey Ryan and Colt Cabana in a Triple Threat match.

6. “The Flip Bros” Angel Dorado and Wrestlepalooza Champion Air Wolf beat “The North” Ethan Page and Josh Alexander. An outstanding tag match.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

