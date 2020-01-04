What's happening...

1/5 NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 14 night two results: Kazuchika Okada vs. Tetsuya Naito for the IWGP Heavyweight and IWGP Intercontinental Championships, Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Jericho, Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White, Jushin Liger’s final match, Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson for the IWGP U.S. Title

January 4, 2020

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NJPW PPV Reports PPV REPORTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling “Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2”
January 5, 2020 in Tokyo, Japan at the Tokyo Dome
Broadcast live on New Japan World and FITE TV

Wrestle Kingdom 14 Night 2 Pre-Show

The pre-show will begin at 11CT/12ET…


The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.