12/18 Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast: Powell and Keller discuss the Kenny Omega and Don Callis pairing, the AEW and Impact angle, the shift in AEW and NXT ratings, Raw’s crashing viewership and if it will lead to changes, ROH Final Battle PPV preview, NXT and AEW Dynamite reviews, Raw and Smackdown analysis

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell and Wade Keller discuss the Kenny Omega and Don Callis pairing, the pros and cons of the follow-up on the AEW and Impact angle, reaction to the shift in AEW and NXT ratings this week, Raw’s crashing viewership and if it will lead to changes, ROH Final Battle PPV preview, NXT on USA review, AEW Dynamite review, Raw and Smackdown analysis, and more (103:25)…

