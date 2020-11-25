11/25 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: Rich Swann vs. Ken Shamrock for the Impact World Championship, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. The Sea Stars in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Johnny Swinger goes to Wrestler’s Court

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: Rich Swann vs. Ken Shamrock for the Impact World Championship, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. The Sea Stars in a Knockouts Tag Title tournament match, Johnny Swinger goes to Wrestler’s Court, and more (21:07)…

Click here for the November 25 Impact Wrestling audio review.

