08/13 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett discuss WWE SummerSlam location and virtual fans possibility, Velveteen Dream returns despite allegations, Chris Jericho works Dynamite after playing Sturgis, NJPW cancels event, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly: WWE SummerSlam location and virtual fans possibility, Velveteen Dream returns despite allegations, Chris Jericho works Dynamite after playing Sturgis, NJPW cancels event, AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, and more (80:16)…

Click here for the August 13 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Best of The Boom features Eric Bischoff joining Jason Powell in this March 20, 2019 discussion on whether there are similarities between Verne Gagne's booking during the AWA's dying days and Vince McMahon's WWE booking today, AEW, a Turner network shakeup, and more...