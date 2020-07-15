07/15 Powell’s Impact Wrestling Audio Review: The Slammiversary go-home edition with an Ace Austin and Trey cinematic battle, the Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo contract signing, a ten Knockouts tag match, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest Impact Wrestling television show: The Slammiversary go-home show with an Ace Austin and Trey cinematic battle, the Jordynne Grace and Deonna Purrazzo contract signing, a ten Knockouts tag match, Hernandez and Rhino have a cinematic brawl, and more (18:34)…

Click here for the July 15 Impact Wrestling audio review.

