06/19 Powell’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: The Speaking Out movement, AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle in a non-title match, Bray Wyatt hosts the Firefly Funhouse, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a non-title match

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: The Speaking Out movement, AJ Styles vs. Matt Riddle in a non-title match, Bray Wyatt hosts the Firefly Funhouse, Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik in a non-title match, Nikki Cross vs. Sasha Banks, Mojo Rawley vs. Shorty G, and more (38:35)…

Click here for the June 19 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

