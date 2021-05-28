Categories

05/28 Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Combo Show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett discuss WWE SummerSlam, Raw broadcast team shakeup, Velveteen Dream released, WWE office cuts, AEW Double or Nothing predictions Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:31:46 Share Share Link Embed

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host the Dot Net Weekly and Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast combo show and discuss WWE SummerSlam, Raw broadcast team shakeup, Velveteen Dream released, WWE office cuts, AEW Double or Nothing predictions, and more (91:45)…

