04/11 Anish V’s WWE 205 Live Audio Review: Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan vs. Jack Gallagher heading into the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament

Categories

By Anish Vishwakoti, ProWrestling.net Staffer, (@AVX_9001)

Dot Net staffer Anish V reviews WWE 205 Live: Tony Nese vs. Danny Burch, and Oney Lorcan vs. Jack Gallagher heading into the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament, and more (7:10)…

Click here to stream or download the April 11 WWE 205 Live audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features former ROH TV Champion Shane Taylor discussing how his background prepared him for the world today, his run with Keith Lee, why Kofi Kingston's WWE Championship win was so meaningful, and much more...

