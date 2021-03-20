Categories

03/19 Moore's WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review: Edge vs. Jey Uso to become special enforcer of the WWE Fastlane main event, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 32:45 Share Share Link Embed

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the WWE Friday Night Smackdown television show: Edge vs. Jey Uso to become special enforcer of the WWE Fastlane main event, Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, The Street Profits vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, and more (32:45)…

Click here for the March 19 WWE Friday Night Smackdown audio review.

