03/05 Dot Net Weekly audio show: Jason Powell and Jake Barnett on WWE Elimination Chamber along with match predictions, ROH’s women’s and pure wrestling tournaments, Matt Hardy and AEW, AEW Dynamite and NXT thoughts, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell (@prowrestlingnet) and Jake Barnett (@barnettjake)

Jason Powell and Jake Barnett co-host Dot Net Weekly and discuss the WWE Elimination Chamber along with match predictions, ROH’s women’s and pure wrestling tournaments, Matt Hardy and AEW, AEW Dynamite and NXT thoughts, and much more (71:37)…

Click here for the March 5 Dot Net Weekly audio show.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he's interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view...

