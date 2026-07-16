The Motor City Machine Guns share a video teasing life after WWE

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“The Motor City Machine Guns” Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin released a video teasing their next move after being released by WWE back in April. Check out the video below or via their MCMG YouTube Channel.

Powell’s POV: The nearly five-minute video that shows Sabin comically going through the five stages of grief (regarding the WWE release). They also open a box of contract offers from some, um, interesting promotions. They both get excited about the final contract, which was not shown. It’s a cute video, but one of them drops an F-bomb, so please note that it’s NSFW. My guess is pretty much the same as everyone else’s, in that I’ll be surprised if they don’t land in AEW.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)