OnlyWrestlers Association “Independence Rumble” results: Vetter’s review of the Good Brothers vs. Live Danger, Tessa Blanchard vs. Kira for the OWA Women’s Title, Brian Cage vs. Scorpio Sky

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

OnlyWrestlers Association “Independence Rumble”

July 7, 2026, in Long Beach, California, at Thunder Studios

Released July 17, 2026, on YouTube.com

I’ve seen other wrestling shows produced here. The lighting is good, but the crowd was only about 150. Jordan Castle and Jonny Loquasto provided commentary.

* Despite the name of the show, there is not a WWE-style “Royal Rumble.” I can’t say I’ve seen that before. That word “rumble” has a specific meaning to me, and I think the same for most wrestling fans.

1. Brian Cage vs. Scorpio Sky. Cage backed Sky into a corner and hit some chops. Scorpio hit a flying splash in the corner and a series of punches. Cage trapped Sky’s head in the corner and kicked him in the face. Cage hit an enzuigiri and a German Suplex at 2:00. Brian choked Scorpio in the ropes and kept him grounded. Cage switched to a half-crab, but Scorpio reached the ropes. Scorpio got up and hit some punches. Cage knocked Scorpio to the floor.

They brawled at ringside, and Scorpio shoved Cage face-first into the ring post at 5:00. Brian did a Gorilla Press to toss Sky over the guardrail and into the crowd! Scorpio attempted to leap back over the guardrail, but I think he slipped; Cage caught him and saved him. Scorpio jumped in the ring and hit a flip dive to the floor at 6:30. Sky hit a flying slingshot stunner into the ring for a nearfall. Scorpio hit a leaping DDT for a nearfall!

Cage hit a pumphandle slam, dropping Scorpio face-first to the mat, for a nearfall at 8:30. Scorpio hit a Mafia Kick and a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall. Cage hit a pop-up powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 10:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Scorpio caught him with two consecutive jumping knees to the jaw and he got a nearfall. Cage hit a standing powerbomb, a discus clothesline, and a Drill Claw piledriver for the pin. I really liked that; that probably should have been the main event.

Brian Cage defeated Scorpio Sky at 11:36.

2. Alex Gracia vs. Brittnie Brooks in a No. 1 contender’s match. Both women are known for wearing pink gear. Gracia has numerous ROH/AEW matches under her belt. She kicked away a handshake offer, and they opened in an intense lockup. They appear to be roughly the same height and weight. Gracia hit some European Uppercuts. Brooks hit an enzuigiri and a bulldog for a nearfall at 1:30. Gracia slammed Brooks’ leg across the apron and repeatedly punched Brittnie’s right knee. Gracia applied an ankle lock and slammed the knee into the mat. Gracia hit a back suplex at 4:00 and celebrated.

Alex hit a running buttbump in the corner for a nearfall. Alex switched to a Figure Four, and the crowd rallied for Brittnie, who eventually reached the ropes. Gracia kicked Brooks to the floor. Brooks fired up and hit a running European Uppercut in the corner at 7:00, then a running Facewash and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Gracia hit an enzuigiri for a nearfall. They traded rollups. Gracia hit a running knee to the jaw, then a chop block to the back of the knee. Brooks hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane) out of nowhere for the pin. Good action.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Alex Gracia at 9:15 to become the No. 1 contender.

3. HITT vs. Moose. I’ve seen the 6’6″ HITT a few times in Texas, and I’ve noted that his hair and face remind me of Chris Kanyon (but obviously much taller!). HITT attacked as Moose stepped through the ropes, and they immediately brawled. We got a bell at 00:33, and Moose hit some chops, and he clotheslined HITT to the floor. They traded chops at ringside. Moose whipped him into the guardrail at 3:00. Moose teased going for a powerbomb on the cement floor, but HITT blocked it. HITT (softly) slammed Moose onto the ring apron.

HITT hit a slingshot senton into the ring, and he was in control. He hit a bodyslam and a running senton for a nearfall at 5:00. Moose fired up and hit a shoulder tackle and his own senton. HITT hit a running kick and a pop-up powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down at 7:00. Moose nailed a top-rope superplex, and that popped the crowd. He hit a spear and scored the pin. Good big-man action.

Moose defeated HITT at 8:09/official time of 7:36.

4. Difunto vs. Esfinge. Difunto’s mask is pretty scary and always makes me think of DC’s “Scarecrow.” Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. They traded armdrags, sped it up, and had a standoff. Esfinge hit a huracanrana at 2:00, then two backbreakers over his knee for a nearfall. Difunto hit a senton for a nearfall, and he yelled at the ref. They rolled to the floor and brawled at ringside. The ref again admonished Difunto. They got back into the ring at 4:30, with Difunto hitting some back elbows, and he was in charge.

Difunto tugged at Esfinge’s mask, and he again yelled at the ref. Esfinge hit a leaping clothesline in the corner, then a jumping knee for a nearfall at 6:30. He hit a basement dropkick for a nearfall. Difunto hit a flying elbow, and they were both down; Difunto got a nearfall. Esfinge hit a springboard dropkick for a nearfall at 8:00. Difunto hit a superplex for a nearfall. Esfinge hit a running kick to the upper inner thigh in the corner (not quite a low blow!), then a Code Red for a nearfall at 10:30.

Esfinge hit a huracanrana for a nearfall. Difunto nailed a sit-out powerbomb, and they were both down. (Loquasto just said this is a “sold out Thunder Studios,” which just visibly isn’t true.) Esfinge fired up and hit a series of stiff kicks! He hit a monkey-flip that sent Difunto across the ring, then a second one. Esfinge dove through the ropes and crashed into Difunto at 12:30. He hit a springboard frog splash. He tied up Difunto’s legs, leaned back into an O’Connor Roll-type bridge, and scored the pin. Really good lucha action.

Esfinge defeated Difunto at 13:04.

5. Joe Alonzo vs. Tyler Bateman. Alonzo was hesitant to tie up. He got on the mic and told ROH veteran Bateman to head to the back. They brawled at the bell. Bateman hit a discus forearm for a nearfall. They brawled to the floor at 1:00 and looped the ring. In the ring, Alonzo choked Bateman in the ropes, then hit a suplex, and he kept Tyler grounded. Alonzo hit a standing neckbreaker at 3:30. Bateman slammed him to the mat for a nearfall. Alonzo wrapped a chain around his fist and punched Bateman in the forehead. Alonzo hit his springboard axe handle finisher for the tainted pin. Meh.

Joe Alonzo defeated Tyler Bateman at 6:50.

6. Slice Boogie vs. Luke Hawx. Boogie is replacing the announced Charlie Haas. Hawx is a two-decade pro but is probably best known for playing the role of Steve Austin on the “Young Rock” TV show a few years ago. Standing switches to open. Boogie knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:00. Luke hit some armdrags and a dropkick for a nearfall. Castle said Hawx will turn 45 in a day. Boogie crotched Luke around the ring post and kept him grounded. He went for a Vader Bomb, but Luke got his feet up to block it at 4:00.

Hawx hit a back suplex, and they were both down. Boogie hit a suplex for a nearfall and was back in charge. Boogie missed a top-rope elbow drop. They got up, and Luke hit a series of forearm strikes and a spinning heel kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 7:00. Boogie hit a release German Suplex for a nearfall. Boogie hit a Vader Bomb-style elbow drop for a nearfall. However, Hawx immediately grabbed him, got an inside cradle, and the flash pin! Boogie was shocked that just happened! Ok match.

Luke Hawx defeated Slice Boogie at 8:25.

7. Tessa Blanchard (w/male manager) vs. Kira for the OWA Women’s Title. Kira just competed on this week’s MLW episode (taped in March!) against Shotzi. She’s blonde and wore a light blue outfit and a similar mask. Tessa rolled to the floor and complained of a hair pull. She got back in, and they traded standing switches, then reversals on the mat. The commentators said Kira is 22, but she started training when she was nine! They brawled to the floor at 2:00 and went up onto the entrance stage, where Tessa slammed Kira’s knee.

Tessa threw Kira back into the ring and got a nearfall. She choked Kira in the ropes, then kicked her in the face at 4:30. Tessa tied her in a standing version of a Figure Four Leglock and got a nearfall. The manager choked Kira in the ropes, too. Kira hit a springboard crossbody block at 7:30, then a 619. She hit an Asai Moonsault to the floor on the male manager (Halex?). They again fought to the floor. Halex held Kira’s arms back. Tessa accidentally hit a low blow on Halex. Kira dove through the ropes onto Tessa and Halex.

Kira hit some more stiff stomps on Halex before getting back into the ring. In the ring, Tessa hit a Lungblower to the chest out of the ropes for a believable nearfall at 10:30; I thought that was it. Kira hit some forearm strikes, then a springboard clothesline, and they were both down. They traded blows while on their knees, then while standing. Tessa hit a stunner for a believable nearfall. Kira hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a nearfall at 13:30. Halex hopped on the apron, but Kira slapped him. Kira missed a moonsault. Tessa hit a spike DDT for the pin. Decent action; Kira’s offense was soft at times and showed a lot of light.

Tessa Blanchard defeated Kira to retain the OWA Women’s Title at 14:25.

* Brittnie Brooks skipped to the ring; she’s now in her street clothes. She confronted Tessa, as she’s now the No. 1 contender.

8. “The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs. “Live Danger” Livewire Charlie and Danger Ross. I’ve seen Live Danger just a couple of times, notably from the NJPW training center showcase events. They are both muscular and wear tassels around their biceps, reminding me of the Ultimate Warrior. Charlie is Black; Ross is white. Charlie and Karl opened with some basic brawling, and Karl did some eye pokes. Gallows beat up Ross on the floor, and they went past the guardrail and into the crowd.

Charlie and Karl now also fought on the floor. Ross threw a chair at Gallows (I really hate this; there are fans nearby.) Live Wire whipped Gallows into rows of chairs at 3:30. Charlie whipped Karl into rows of chairs. They buried the Good Brothers under a dozen or more folding chairs. Live Wire pulled Anderson into the ring and worked him over in their corner. Charlie slammed Ross onto Karl and got a nearfall at 6:00. They did some team Gorilla Presses on Karl, then stereo elbow drops, with Ross getting the nearfall.

Karl shoved them together, and he hit a Spinebuster on Charlie. Gallows got a hot tag at 8:00 and hit some clotheslines, then Mafia Kicks on Charlie. He hit a running back elbow in the corner on both opponents, then a running crossbody block on both guys. The Good Brothers hit a team back suplex on Charlie for a nearfall. Charlie did a Castagnoli-style Giant Swing on Anderson at 10:00. Gallows clotheslined Ross to the floor. The Good Brothers immediately hit a Magic Killer slam on Charlie for the pin. Solid tag.

“The Good Brothers” Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows defeated “Live Danger” Livewire Charlie and Danger Ross at 10:38.

Final Thoughts: An okay show with a much stronger first half than the second half, which is rather unusual. I’ll go with the Scorpio-Cage opener for best match. They clearly know each other well, and the action clicked. Difunto-Esfinge was a fun lucha match and earned second place. Gracia-Brooks was the better women’s match and takes third.

It appears the ropes were a bit loose, as several wrestlers slipped. Kira and Tessa didn’t quite meet expectations; Kira had a few missed kicks, and as I noted, slipped coming off the ropes, and they just weren’t quite on the same page throughout. The main event was a decent mid-show match but certainly didn’t feel like “a main event,” and I never once felt Live Danger was going to win.

As I noted, production values here are decent, and I really like the team of Loquasto and Castle on commentary, as Loquasto sounds like a sports broadcaster, while the knowledgeable Castle is a bit more bombastic in the classic Don West style. I’ll add that this show aired without a single pesky YouTube commercial.