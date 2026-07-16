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NXT TV rating: How did NXT hold up against the MLB All-Star Game

July 16, 2026

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 531,000 viewers on The CW, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The viewership count was down from last week’s average of 691,000.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.07 rating. NXT ran against the MLB All-Star Game, which averaged 8.675 million viewers for Fox. One year earlier, the July 15, 2025, NXT on The CW averaged 586,000 viewers and a 0.12 rating for the Great American Bash fallout show.

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