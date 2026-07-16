Dark Side of the Ring rating: Viewership count for the final hour on TNA and Jeff Jarrett

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s Dark Side of the Ring averaged 180,000 viewers on Vice TV, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The show finished with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Powell’s POV: The two-part season seven premiere averaged 158,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demo. I’m still baffled by Dark Side of the Ring airing against the final hour of the weekly NXT television show rather than in the hour that follows. The NXT numbers were down compared to the previous week (likely due to the MLB All-Star Game), but it was not a case of Dark Side cutting into their numbers. NXT’s first hour averaged 517,000 viewers and the second hour, which ran against Dark Side, increased to an average of 546,000 viewers. Oh well, it makes it easier for me to skip through the commercials when I watch Dark Side after NXT. Next week’s Dark Side episode is on Necro Butcher vs. Samoa Joe.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)