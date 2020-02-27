02/27 Moore’s NXT TV audio review: Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory, Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes, Xia Li vs. Mia Yim, Forgotten Sons vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Killian Dain vs. Bronson Reed

Categories

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory, Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes, Xia Li vs. Mia Yim, Forgotten Sons vs. Grizzled Young Veterans, Killian Dain vs. Bronson Reed, and more (21:17)…

Click here for the February 27 NXT television show audio review.

