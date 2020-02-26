02/26 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 99): Stu Bennett (f/k/a Wade Barrett) on the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he’s interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, and more

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Stu Bennett discussing the NWA Crockett Cup, whether he’s interested in returning to the ring, working as a color commentator, his history with Nick Aldis, Drew McIntyre, and Marty Scurll, his acting career, and much more. Check out the NWA Crockett Cup on Sunday, April 19 in Atlanta, Georgia at Gateway Center Arena or via FITE.TV pay-per-view (50:06)…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 99) and guest Stu Bennett.

