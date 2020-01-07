01/07 Powell’s ROH Wrestling Audio Review: Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. PCO and Marty Scurll, Dak Draper vs. Shaeem Ali, Rush introduces his new Los Ingobernables faction

Categories

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the latest ROH TV show: Jeff Cobb and Dan Maff vs. PCO and Marty Scurll, Dak Draper vs. Shaeem Ali, Rush introduces his new Los Ingobernables faction, and more (10:07)…

Click here for the January 7 ROH TV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

New Members’ RSS Feed

To subscribe to the Member Audio RSS feed to listen in iTunes or on popular podcast apps on iPhones/iPads and Android devices, enter the feed below:

http://prowrestling.net/site/feed/podcast/

Important Note: You will need to enter a username and password. For more instructions, plus a list of show-specific feeds if you prefer to subscribe to individual shows rather than all of our shows in a single feed, click here: http://subscribers.prowrestling.net/member-podcast-rss/



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Aron Stevens discussing his intent with his comedic NWA character, why the NWA brought him back to pro wrestling, why he asked for his WWE release despite the popularity of his Damien Sandow persona, his stay in Impact Wrestling, his acting career, and much more (45:34)...

