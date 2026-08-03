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AEW Collision lineup: The card for Saturday’s live show

August 3, 2026

CategoriesAEW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-The Continental Cup tournament begin

Powell’s POV: Saturday’s Collision will be live from Colorado Springs, Colorado, at Broadmoor World Arena. The show will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. I will be attending a concert on Saturday, so Don Murphy’s review will be available later than usual. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

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