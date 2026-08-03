TNA Impact preview: Knockouts Title match set for Thursday’s show

CategoriesImpact News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Xia Brookside vs. Wendy Choo for the Knockouts Title

-Matt Hardy vs. Ryan Nemeth

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on July 30-31 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, at the Liacouras Center. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).