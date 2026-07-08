What's happening...

07/08 Barnett’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Beach Break with MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Title

July 8, 2026

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

Jake Barnett reviews AEW Dynamite’s Beach Break episode with MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa, a Casino Gauntlet for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at Redemption, and more (29:23)…

Click here for the July 8 AEW Dynamite audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.