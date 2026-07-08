07/08 Barnett’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Beach Break with MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Title

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By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

Jake Barnett reviews AEW Dynamite’s Beach Break episode with MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, Konosuke Takeshita vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW International Championship, Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa, a Casino Gauntlet for a shot at the AEW Women’s Championship at Redemption, and more (29:23)…

Click here for the July 8 AEW Dynamite audio review.

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