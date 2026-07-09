TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub, grades for Raw, Smackdown, and Impact, Kevin Nash, Marc Mero, Tom Brandi, PN News, Shelton Benjamin, Andrew Everett

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact features Xia Brookside vs. Lei Ying Lee in a No DQ match for the Knockouts Championship. The show was taped July 1-2 in Albany, New York, at Broadview Center. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 7CT/8ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with C as the top grade in our post-show poll with 46 percent of the vote. B finished second with 21 percent of the vote. John Moore gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 30 percent of the vote. A finished second with 28 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kevin Nash is 67.

-Marc Mero is 66.

-Tom Brandi, who worked as Salvatore Sincere, is 60.

-PN News (Paul Neu) is 60.

-Shelton Benjamin is 51.

-Andrew Everett (Andrew Wenkel) is 34.