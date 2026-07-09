AEW Collision lineup: Championship matches advertised for Saturday’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s AEW Collision television show.

-Bandido vs. Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH World Championship

-Mark Davis vs. Mike Bailey for the AEW National Championship

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live on Saturday from Roanoke, Virginia, at Berglund Center. Don Murphy’s review will be available after Collision is simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).