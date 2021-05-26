WWE announces three more dates and cities for its summer tour

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release to announce three more dates for its upcoming 25-city summer tour.

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced the next three live events as part of its 25-city touring schedule this summer. The tour now includes:

– Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland

– Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City

– Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis

Tickets for the live events in Cleveland, Kansas City and Minneapolis go sale next Friday, June 4 at 10 am local time in each market.

Additional tour stops and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

Powell’s POV: It’s a pleasant surprise to see Minneapolis on the list, as my home state has been among the more cautious states when it comes to the pandemic. The Minnesota Wild have had just 4,500 fans at their home playoff games. That said, the capacity limits are being lifted starting this weekend.