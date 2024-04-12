WWE Friday Night Smackdown results (4/12): Barnett’s review of the appearances of new champs Cody Rhodes and Bailey, Triple Threats for a shot at the WWE Universal Championship

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,286)

Detroit, Michigan at Little Caesars Arena

Aired live April 12, 2024 on Fox

Footage was shown of Cody Rhodes title win on WrestleMania Night 2. In the arena, Corey Graves welcomed the audience to the show. Cody Rhodes then made his ring entrance for the opening segment. Cody chants broke out, as well as “You deserve it” as he got in the ring and held up the Universal Championship. He recalled being interrupted by The Rock on Monday. Cody then quoted his wife and said “Who told you it was open mic night, bitch!” when relaying his mental state watching The Rock walk to the ring. He called his conversation with the Rock awkward, and said he believed him when he said he would go to Hollywood and come back.

Cody said he would be waiting for Rock when he returns. He then said he would soon head to France for Backlash, and he would face one of six competitors we would see tonight. Cody mentioned Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, LA Knight, AJ Styles, Bobby Lashley, and Kevin Owens. He made a quip about he and AJ Styles being some of the few to hold both the WWE and NWA Championships. Cody then acknowledged the sellout and turned to look at the entire crowd.

He told the six competitors that “if you come at the king you best not miss”. He then introduced himself to the Smackdown crowd who may be unfamiliar with him. Cody used the “undesirable to undeniable” line and called himself the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Bayley and The LWO were shown walking into the arena earlier today. The Bloodline walked up to what would have been their former office to find Cody Rhodes log on the door. Kevin Owens walked into the room and said they weren’t invited. Solo said he would handle Owens and the situation, and Heyman told him that wins and losses matter. He called that the Champion’s locker room and they title would have to come home to The Bloodline if they wanted it back, on order of the tribal chief.

LA Knight made his entrance in the arena. He will face Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar next…[c]

My Take: A solid opening segment. The Bloodline losing their locker room and status was a nice touch to usher in a feeling of change. Cody’s promo was fairly standard babyface fare. Nothing terribly interesting or controversial.

Bobby Lashley made his ring entrance accompanied by The Pride. He was followed by Santos Escobar with Legado Del Fantasma.

1. Bobby Lashley vs. LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar in a #1 Contender Qualifier: Escobar got dumped to the floor early on. Lashley and Knight traded blows, but Knight was sent to the floor as well. Knight pulled Lashley to the outside under the bottom rope. They traded punches on the floor, only to get splashed by a dive from Escobar…[c]

Bobby Lashley controlled the match as the show returned. He placed Escobar on the top rope and set up for a Superplex. Escobar punched Lashley off of him, but Knight popped up to the top rope for a Superplex of his own. Lashley pulled Knight down with a powerbomb for a tower of doom spot. Lashley picked up Escobar for a Dominator, but Knight drop kicked his legs out from under him. He then went for a Crucifix Bomb on Lashley for a two count. It was awkward.

Berto and Angel showed up and attacked LA Knight. With Escobar they landed a triple powerbomb. The then attacked Lashley, which prompted the Street Profits to get involved. Elektra Lopez got involved, which prompted B-Fab to give her a pump kick. The seconds all neutralized each other. Lashley set up for a spear on Escobar, but ran himself into the ring post instead. Knight then landed the BFT on Escobar and got the win.

LA Knight defeated Bobby Lashley and Santos Escobar at 9:27

After the match, The LWO was interviewed backstage. Rey was asked about Santos coming up short in his match, and he says the karma always comes back around. Kayla then said Escobar denied the charges of attacking Dragon Lee, and Carlito was quick to point out he was lying. Rey said he’s accomplished a lot the last few years, but was ready for another run as WWE Champion.

In the arena, Solo Sikoa made his entrance with Paul Heyman and Jimmy Uso in tow…[c]

My Take: LA Knight moving on sets up AJ Styles to win in the Main Event for a rematch setup.