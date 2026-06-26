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Joe Doering dead at age 44 following a long cancer battle

June 26, 2026

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Joe Doering died on Friday at age 44. Doehring had battled brain cancer since 2016. “At 9:13 AM today, June 26, our brother Joe Doering passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family,” reads a statement (see below for the full post) on the Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Twitter/X page.

Powell’s POV: Doering was initially diagnosed with a brain tumor in 2016. He had surgery to remove the tumor and was able to return to the ring. The cancer returned in August 2022, which led to another surgery. A third brain tumor was discovered in November 2025. The family recently announced that he was entering hospice care.

Doering won the All Japan Pro Wrestling Triple Crown twice. He was also a two-time TNA Tag Team Champion. He clearly put up one hell of a fight in his cancer battle, and my condolences to his wife, Lindsay, as well as the rest of his family and friends.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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