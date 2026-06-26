West Coast Pro “Cruel Summer” results (6/25): Vetter’s review of Vinnie Massaro vs. Adam Priest for the WCPW Title, LaBron Kozone vs. Daniel Garcia, Johnnie Robbie vs. Billie Starkz

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

West Coast Pro “Cruel Summer”

Streamed live on YouTube.com

June 25, 2026, in San Francisco, California, at the United Irish Cultural Center

West Coast Pro has held numerous shows in this venue. The lighting is okay. The crowd was maybe 250, but it was absolutely packed, and I don’t doubt it’s considered a sellout. James Kincaid, Righteous Reg, Alan Angels, Ethan Lawmaster, and Adam Priest provided commentary.

* A reminder that West Coast Pro has a working agreement with New Texas Pro and St. Louis Anarchy, so we have stars from those promotions here.

* Starboy Chazz Hall is off the show due to WWE obligations.

* Commentator James Kincaid spoke in the ring and introduced Adam Priest, who got booed. Priest talked about his main event match. He then joined Kincaid on commentary.

1. Zara Zakher vs. Miko Alana. Good to see the former WWE ID prospect Zara in action; she took about six months off after she left the ID system, but returned to action in March. It appears she’s been competing predominantly in the San Diego area. Miko has some size to her, and has the height advantage, too. She hit a splash into the corner and dropped Zara with a hard back elbow for a nearfall at 2:30. Zara hit some chops and a basement dropkick.

Zakher hit an enzuigiri and a Spinebuster for a nearfall at 4:30. Miko hit a German Suplex at 6:00, and the crowd was fully behind her. She hit several short-arm clotheslines and was fired up. She nailed a Gory Bomb for a nearfall. Zara hit a huracanrana for a nearfall. Miko hit a fallaway slam, then a Vader Bomb for a believable nearfall at 8:30. Zara hit a German Suplex and her stunner for the pin. Good action.

Zara Zakher defeated Miko Alana at 8:55.

* Alan Angels replaced Adam Priest on commentary. (The joke is that he keeps confusing Kincaid for another West Coast-based commentator, Jordan Castle. It’s a schtick he carries throughout the match.)

2. “New Fever” Danny Orion and Shimbashi vs. “Cajun Catch Revival” Jiah Jewell and Seabass Finn. Danny Orion and the ‘crazy Cajun’ Jiah opened. Jiah went for the Gator Roll, but Shimbashi pulled Orion to safety. In the ring, Finn hit a splash to the mat on Orion for a nearfall. New Fever beat up Finn on the floor at 3:00. In the ring, New Fever each hit an elbow drop on Finn, and they kept him grounded. Shimbashi hit a snap suplex for a nearfall.

Jiah got a hot tag at 6:00, and he cleared the ring. He hit a Diamondust flipping stunner on Orion. Jiah went for a Gator Roll again. CCR hit a team Gator Roll; the crowd loved this! The ref was distracted, and Orion hit Jewell in the head with a weapon. Orion got his pretty Crucifix Driver for a believable nearfall at 8:30, but Finn made the save. Danny accidentally sprayed fluid in Shimbashi’s eyes! CCR hit “Gator Bait” (a Magic Killer team slam) on Shimbashi for the pin on Shimbashi.

“Cajun Catch Revival” Seabass Finn and Jiah Jewell defeated “New Fever” Shimbashi and Danny Orion at 9:13.

* Ethan Lawmaster replaced Orion in the booth.

3. Gary Jay vs. Lou Molinari. I’ve only seen Lou a few times; he has trimmed hair, and he’s giving up a lot of size to the St. Louis-based indy vet Gary Jay. An intense lockup early on. Gary hit a series of hard chops. Molinari hit a powerslam at 3:30 and a splash in the corner. Gary hit a basement dropkick to the back of the head and scored the pin! That wrapped up suddenly.

Gary Jay defeated Lou Molinari at 4:50.

* Righteous Reg joined commentary.

4. Lee Moriarty vs. Travis Williams. I’m surprised that TNA is allowing this match. (Wait, are Sinner and Saint still under contract? I hadn’t heard anything.) Lee wore his ROH Pure Title. Travis is quite the mat specialist, too. Standing switches to open. Travis applied a standing cravat. They had a standoff at 3:00, and the appreciative crowd chanted, “This is wrestling!” They sped it up and traded armdrags. Travis hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip at 6:00, and he targeted the left knee and twisted it.

Lee targeted the left arm. He nailed a flapjack faceplant at 8:30, and they were both down. Lee tied him in the Border City Stretch. He applied a rear-naked choke on the mat, but Travis rolled him over for a nearfall at 10:00. Travis nailed a brainbuster for a believable nearfall, and he immediately applied a half-crab. Travis went for a Figure Four, but Moriarty blocked it! Lee hit a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall. He hit a double-underhook swinging sideslam for the pin. That was really entertaining mat-based action.

Lee Moriarty defeated Travis Williams at 12:55.

5. Alpha Zo vs. Tim Bosby. Bosby is one of those rising, young “one to watch” stars on the indy scene, and it’s his debut here. Kincaid noted it’s his first time seeing Bosby live. (I’ll reiterate that Bosby competed at the ROH taping on Monday, too.) A nice pop for Zo. Bosby scooped up Zo and slammed him face-first to the mat; Kincaid marveled at Bosby’s power. They fought to the floor, and Zo hit some chops at 2:30 as Bosby was seated in the front row.

Bosby hit a powerbomb onto the ring apron at 4:00, and he flexed and got more boos. In the ring, Zo fired up and hit some punches and European Uppercuts. Bosby nailed a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Tim applied a Boston Crab while Zo was in the ropes, letting go before the ref reached a five-count. Zo caught him with a knee strike to the jaw, and they were both down at 7:00.

Zo kipped up and got a crowd pop, but he couldn’t lift Bosby for a bodyslam. Seconds later, Zo hit a swinging sideslam for a nearfall. Bosby hit a backbreaker over the knee for a nearfall. Bosby ran up the ropes, Kurt Angle-style, and armdragged Zo to the mat. He went for his release F5, but Zo rolled him up for a nearfall. Zo hit a Spin Cycle swinging back suplex for the pin! That was really good.

Alpha Zo defeated Tim Bosby at 10:09.

* Intermission was edited out.

6. Andrew Cass vs. Dustin Nguyen vs. Jesse Funaki vs. JT Thorne vs. Michael Mori vs. Taiga II for the WCPW Golden Gate Title. I’ve seen Mori just two or three times; he’s tall and thin. Taiga II’s mask is like NJPW’s Tiger Mask; the commentators said no one has seen him, and they don’t know anything about him. Cass is easily the best graduate they’ve had here in recent memory. Thorne is a regular here, and he was heavily booed. He rolled to the floor at the bell to stall. Taiga II dove onto him!

Mori stomped on Cass. New Texas Pro guys Funaki and Dustin traded offense. Taiga splashed onto Mori. Taiga hit a running knee. Dustin caught Taiga in his arms and hit a gutbuster over his knee, then a dropkick. Dustin hit a basement dropkick on Taiga for a nearfall at 3:00. Cass hit a running knee. Thorne had a bloody nose. Dustin unloaded a series of kicks on Thorne. Thorne got a rollup with his feet on the ropes at 6:00, but the ref saw it.

There was a five-way superkick spot on Thorne, and that got a massive pop! Mori hit a springboard double-back elbow. Dustin hit a snap Dragon Suplex and a spin kick on Mori. Taiga hit a swinging faceplant on Dustin. Several guys fought on the floor. Funaki nailed a flip dive on them at 9:00. Cass hit an Asai Moonsault onto everyone. In the ring, Cass hit a top-rope 450 Splash to pin Thorne. A fun scramble; they had some good spots planned in that.

Andrew Cass defeated Dustin Nguyen, Jesse Funaki, JT Thorne, Michael Mori, and Taiga II to retain the WCPW Golden Gate Title at 9:40.

7. Johnnie Robbie vs. Billie Starkz. Robbie unexpectedly dropped her belt in Las Vegas, so this is not a title match. Reg was back in the booth, and he noted how weird it was to see Robbie without that belt. They immediately traded rollups and had a standoff at 1:00. Billie appears to have a slight height advantage. Robbie hit a series of running kicks and a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. They went to the floor, where Billie pushed her face-first into the ring post, then Starkz hit a rolling cannonball from the apron and onto Robbie on the floor at 3:00. They continued to loop ringside.

Billie applied a rear-naked choke and lifted Johnnie off the ground by her neck! They got back into the ring, and Billie choked Robbie in the ropes and was booed! “What’s gotten into Billie Starkz?” Kincaid asked. She jawed at the female ref, too, then kicked Robbie in the face as Johnnie was trying to get up. Robbie fired up and hit some European Uppercuts at 6:00. Billie slapped her in the face and laughed, so Robbie slapped her back. Robbie hit a series of chops in the corner.

Billie hit an Alabama Slam into the corner! Ouch! She put Robbie on her shoulders, but Johnnie got a Victory Roll for a nearfall. They traded strikes and were both down at 7:30, and we got a “This is awesome!” chant. Johnnie hit a spin kick to the side of the head, then a running knee to the side of the head, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall and a running knee for a nearfall. Billie hit a knee lift to the sternum. Johnnie hit a Pump Kick. Robbie hit a Lungblower at 10:00, sending Billie to the floor. Johnnie dove through the ropes onto Billie!

Robbie hit a second dive through the ropes. In the ring, Billie hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. Robbie hit a second-rope superplex, but Billie held on and hit a neckbreaker over her knee, and they were both down at 12:00. Billie nailed a Tombstone Piledriver for a believable nearfall. She went for a Swanton Bomb, but Robbie got her knees up. Johnie hit a slam, then her leaping double knees to the back of the head for a visual pin. However, a woman in a hoodie pulled Robbie to the floor at 13:30. It was Zara Zakher! Billie hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor on Robbie, then she nailed the Swanton Bomb in the ring for the pin!

Billie Starkz defeated Johnnie Robbie at 13:55.

8. LaBron Kozone vs. Daniel Garcia. Again, Kozone is a mix of Booker T and Trick Williams, and he recently signed a deal with MLW; he was the final Deadlock Pro champion, and I’m a huge fan. A nice pop for Garcia. Standing switches; Kozone has such a great physique and muscle mass, and he’s much bigger than Garcia. They fought to the mat, and Kozone tied up the left arm, and he kept Garcia grounded in a headlock. Kozone caught Garcia mid-air and hit a backbreaker over his knee at 3:30. They rolled to the floor and traded chops.

They continued to loop the ring. Garcia stretched LaBron around the ring post, as he held onto one arm and one leg. The crowd chanted, “Do the dance!” at Garcia, who ignored the fans. Garcia kept him tied up for several minutes, and he applied an abdominal stretch at 7:30; Kozone eventually did a hip-toss to escape. They got up and traded strikes, and Kozone hit a senton and a big Michinoku Driver for a nearfall. Garcia applied a rear-naked choke on the mat, but Kozone flipped his body over and got a nearfall. Garcia tried a front guillotine choke, but LaBron escaped.

Kozone nailed a top-rope gutwrench suplex at 11:00, and they were both down, and that move earned a “Holy shit!” chant. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Garcia hit some clotheslines, but Kozone didn’t go down. A third one knocked Kozone down, but Kozone popped up and hit an enzuigiri. He hit a Ballgame clothesline, and they were both down at 13:00. This has been really good. Garcia hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall, and he switched to a crossface.

Kozone powered to his feet, hit a backbreaker over his knee, then a standing powerbomb, and applied a Boston Crab at 15:00. Garcia escaped and applied his own Boston Crab. He switched to a Sharpshooter, and he leaned back for added pressure. Kozone was able to escape and hit a brainbuster! Kozone hit a diving forearm strike for a nearfall at 16:30. They traded rollups, and Garcia got the flash pin. That was a sharp, sharp match. Garcia immediately headed to the back, allowing Kozone to get the cheers.

Daniel Garcia defeated LaBron Kozone at 16:57.

9. Vinnie Massaro vs. Adam Priest for the WCPW Heavyweight Title. UGH. The rotund, aging Massaro is nearly 50 and still has himself as champion here. I just don’t get it. I’ve always compared him to Hugh Morrus, with the way his singlet tries to hide that gut. Priest attacked before Massaro had his jacket off. The ref called for the bell at 00:18 , and we’re officially underway! They brawled immediately. Massaro put his jacket over Priest’s head and punched him. Vinnie hip-tossed Adam across the ring. Adam hit a DDT at 1:30.

Priest slammed Vinnie’s head into some turnbuckles. Massaro hit some chops and forearm strikes and a twisting suplex at 5:30. They brawled to the floor and into the crowd. They got back into the ring at 7:30 with Massaro in charge. Priest applied a half-crab. He was switching to another move when Massaro reached the ropes. Priest hit some knee drops and kept him grounded. Priest went to the top rope, but Massaro grabbed him by the groin and tossed him to the mat. He suplexed Priest, then hit a running powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30.

The ref got bumped in the corner! Adam immediately hit a low-blow uppercut. He grabbed the title belt, but Miko Alana jumped in the ring and confronted him. He grabbed her hair, so Miko spat in Adam’s face! Priest kicked her in the stomach and set up for a piledriver, but she hit a back-body drop, then an Air Raid Crash. (She nearly lost him mid-move, but she recovered). Massaro nailed the Snoring Elbow (discus elbow strike) for a believable nearfall at 15:00. Priest hit a chop block to the back of the knee and a piledriver. He hit a second piledriver for the pin! New champion! I didn’t expect that!

Adam Priest defeated Vinnie Massaro to win the WCPW World Title at 16:31.

* Priest continued to beat up Massaro after the bell. Miko tried to get into the ring, but he struck her. He struck the ref, too. Jiah Jewell ran to the ring and brawled with Priest. Alpha Zo charged in and brawled with Priest. Zo set up for his Side Winder (the Spin Cycle back suplex), but Priest escaped and scampered away.

* In a backstage promo, Priest challenged Alpha Zo to a match. “You are going to understand you made a big mistake,” he said.

Final thoughts: Kozone-Garcia was fantastic and earns my pick for the match of the night. I truly wasn’t sure who was going over, and the fans also seemed open to the possibility of either winning, as they really bit on all the nearfalls. I had been shouting for months that TNA should have signed Kozone, but MLW swooped in and beat TNA to it. He’s in his early 30s, but he’s really “TV ready” now.

Moriarty-Travis was quite the mat spectacle and earned second. I’ll narrowly go with Starkz-Robbie for third ahead of Zo-Bosby, which gets honorable mention. That’s a pretty awesome quartet of top-tier matches. I don’t mean to be glib, but I was truly surprised to see TNA’s Williams facing AEW’s Moriarty. Based on what happened over WrestleMania week, I assumed we weren’t going to see inter-promotional matches.

Moving the title to Adam Priest was totally the right decision. He’s so talented, and the crowd loves to boo him. The crowd loves Massaro… but he’s chubby, and he’s clearly showing his age, and it was time for a new champion. Also, I was a bit surprised that Alan Angels was there and did commentary for one match, but was otherwise not involved in the show. At the very least, he could have been added to that scramble.

Kevin Blackwood retired, Titus Alexander is in Japan (competing this week for both NOAH and Marvelous) more than he’s here, and Starboy is now under WWE contract. So, WCPW doesn’t have some of its top stars today. Alpha Zo and Andrew Cass are the clear top tier of the remaining homegrown male talent, so they need to be in the title mix. So, I love how they set up Priest vs. Zo for an upcoming show.