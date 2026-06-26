Fabian Aichner on why TNA feels different, what he hopes to prove, wrestlers he wants to work with

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

PWMania interview with Fabian Aichner

Interview conducted by Scott Mitchell

Available at PWMania.com

On what he wants to prove in TNA: “Right now, my focus is on having more fun, which I feel like I’ve neglected some points in the past. I want to be authentic, true to myself, and that cliché wrestling term, ‘turn up the volume a little bit.’ I feel like that authenticity connects with people.

“Also, having the opportunity to go longer than three minutes or five minutes and putting on 10-20 minute matches, and make people realize that my skill is higher than they expected from what they saw in the past. There’s only so much you can do in a couple of minutes, yeah, you can make the most of it, but it’s just a fact that if you have 20 minutes, you can showcase a little bit more of what you’re capable of.

“That whole thing that I’ve been saying is not really a gimmick. I did come back because I want respect, redemption, and recognition for what I’m capable of. I feel like TNA’s the perfect platform.”

On why TNA feels different: “It feels more relaxing. I feel like that’s why I can enjoy it more. Every time you have fun doing something, it’s going to resonate. NXT was a huge first step. My goal was always to move to the States, make a living with wrestling, and then get signed. But at the same time, it was a little bit like walking on eggshells there. At the same time, I was eight years younger than I am now. So, I bring eight years of experience to TNA. I feel like I’ve seen some things, and I know how to handle situations.

“Being able to do that in TNA now, with a more relaxed mindset, just to go out there, have fun, and apply all the knowledge that I’ve learned over the last eight years, it’s a good time. It’s the perfect platform for me to showcase what I can do, on a new platform, with new talent, in a new environment. Just reset, restart, and I’m really looking forward to the future. I have a really good feeling about it.”

On future opponents he’d like to face: “Yeah. My first one that came to mind is Leon Slater. I think he’s really talented and thinks we can do some cool stuff. Mike Santana was always somebody that I haven’t had the chance to step in the ring with. KC Navarro, Mr. Elegance, already checked off Eddie Edwards.

“There are plenty of new guys I’d like to step in the ring with and compete against. There’s more than all of the ones that I listed. AJ Francis. I feel like I’m forgetting a lot of people, but that makes me feel better because there’s always an opportunity to try new things, keep things fresh, and keep things entertaining for the fans. So, just been confirmed by how it feels, this is the right spot for me.”