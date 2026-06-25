TNA Impact preview: The Slammiversary go-home show

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s edition of the TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana and Nic Nemeth hold a World Title Summit before their TNA World Championship match at Sunday’s Slammiversary pay-per-view

-X Division Champion Cedric Alexander, Frankie Kazarian, and Mr. Elegance vs. Leon Slater, Fabian Aichner, and KC Navarro

-Ash by Elegance vs. Mara Sade

-Xia Brookside vs. Harley Hudson

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy open the show

-AJ Francis in action

-Moose appears

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 6-7 in Denver, Colorado, at the National Western Center. Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AMC, AMC+, and TNA+ at 8CT/9ET. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Friday morning, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).