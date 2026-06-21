WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments tonight on A&E

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Kevin Owens, Nattie, Booker T, and Bubba Ray Dudley are coaches. Tonight’s episode is listed as “The Apollo-Elijah Connection.” The preview reads: “Elijah Holyfield continues his relationship with Apollo Crews, as they join forces in a tag team main event against Jaime Garcia and Marlik Blade. Harlem Lewis looks to break from the pack while Braxton Cole receives a harsh dose of reality.”

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air on A&E starting at 10:04CT/11:04ET. The first 30-minute episode focuses on WWE Elimination Chamber, and the second episode is on debuts in the 2000s.

Powell’s POV: WWE Rivals reruns start at 3CT/4ET. In order, the reruns feature The Rock vs. John Cena, Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Brock Lesnar vs. Kurt Angle, and Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. Two UFC Rivals episodes start at 7CT/8ET with Chuck Liddell vs. Tito Ortiz, and Georges St-Pierre vs. Matt Serra.