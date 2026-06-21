International Wrestling Cartel “Super Indy 24” results: Vetter’s review of Trevor Lee vs. Alan Angels, Jake Something vs. Sam Holloway, Spencer Slade vs. Facade, LaBron Kozone vs. Bill Collier in tournament matches

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

International Wrestling Cartel “Super Indy 24”

October 4, 2025, in Elizabeth, Pennsylvania, at Marx’s Court Time

Replay available via IndependentWrestling.TV

YES, this show is eight months old. However, this was just uploaded to IWTV. Why? Because, like many indy promotions before them (Las Vegas-based Future Stars of Wrestling, Germany’s wXw and Sami Callihan’s Midwest-based Revolver, to name a few), IWC has opted to leave Triller+. We’ve all heard a bit about Triller’s financial problems. I am not an expert on that, so I won’t comment further — all I know is that promotions are leaving and finding different avenues to stream their shows, from YouTube to IWTV or other streamers.

SO, I’m checking out the seven matches of this eight-man, one-night tournament. I’m fairly familiar with all eight. I’ve seen shows in this venue before — it’s a gymnasium, and they drop the curtain to make the room smaller. Lighting is okay. The crowd was maybe 300.

1. Spencer Slade vs. Facade in a first-round tournament match. Slade’s wrestling gear and look are similar to Josh Alexander — an amateur singlet and headgear, and he wrestles like Kurt Angle. He’s got a phenomenal physique; the commentators said he’s now in NWA Powerrr (I haven’t watched NWA in a while, so I wasn’t aware of that). Facade is a two-decade pro high-flyer with lime green hair. They immediately went to the mat, which certainly favors Slade. Facade hit a spinning kick to the jaw at 1:30, then a missile dropkick. Slade hit a release German Suplex and a kick to the face for a nearfall.

Slade applied a half-crab and twisted Facade’s left knee. Facade escaped and hit some kicks. Slade hit another release German Suplex, but Facade hit his own German Suplex at 7:00. Facade nailed the Cody-style Disaster Kick off the ropes for a nearfall. He unloaded some Yes Kicks to the chest. Slade hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall at 8:30. Facade hit some chops and a step-up mule kick to the side of the head! Facade hit a bulldog onto the ring apron. He missed a move off the ropes; Spencer immediately hit a jumping knee and an Air Raid Crash for the pin. Good match.

Spencer Slade defeated Facade at 10:55 to advance.

2. LaBron Kozone vs. Bill Collier in a first-round tournament match. I’ve compared Kozone as a mix of Trick Williams and Booker T, and he recently joined MLW. I’m a big fan. Collier, of course, is “Special Agent Zero” in TNA. A feeling-out process early on. Kozone hit an armdrag and tied up Bill and got a nearfall at 2:00. They got up and traded loud overhand chops. Kozone hit a flying back elbow. Collier dropped him throat-first on the top rope at 4:00, and he took control. Collier hit some clotheslines and an Exploder Suplex at 6:00.

Kozone hit some kicks and a senton, then a second-rope flying back elbow for a nearfall. Collier hit a superkick, but Kozone hit a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 8:00. Collier hit a powerslam for a nearfall. Collier hit an enzuigiri and a headbutt. Kozone hit an enzuigiri, and they were both down. Collier hit a flying shoulder tackle and a running forearm strike for the pin. Good big-man match.

Bill Collier defeated LaBron Kozone at 9:58 to advance.

* Collier was still at ringside when Sam Holloway walked to the ring for the next match. They glared at each other…

3. Jake Something vs. Sam Holloway in a first-round tournament match. Lots of size in this one! I don’t think there are many matches where Jake is the shorter man in the match, but Holloway is a legit 6’7″ or 6’8″. Standing switches to open, and Sam knocked Jake down with a shoulder tackle! They tied up in a knuckle lock, and they traded shoulder blocks until Jake knocked Holloway down. Sam dropped him with a Mafia Kick at 2:30. Jake hit a big bodyslam.

Jake hit a forearm strike that dropped Sam, and he got a nearfall. Sam hit a back-body drop, and they were both down. Sam hit some clotheslines and a slingshot shoulder tackle at 6:00. Jake clotheslined him to the floor, but Sam reached into the ring, pulled Jake to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. They got back into the ring; Sam again went for a slingshot shoulder block, but Jake hit a forearm strike. Sam hit a suplex into the turnbuckles for a nearfall at 7:30.

Sam went for a chokeslam, but Jake knocked the hand off his throat. Jake nailed a Tiger Driver powerbomb for a nearfall. Sam hit a shotgun dropkick, then a spinning uranage at 9:00. Holloway hit a Choke Bomb, but Jake rolled to the ropes; Sam went for a cover, but Jake got his feet on the ropes. Collier returned to ringside and struck Holloway! Jake Something immediately hit a Black Hole Slam for the tainted pin!

Jake Something defeated Sam Holloway at 10:26 to advance.

* Alan Angels came out and cut a heel promo. He vowed he would win three straight matches to win this tournament.

4. Trevor Lee vs. Alan Angels in a first-round tournament match. Probably the two smallest guys in this field. The commentators said this is a first-ever singles match, which is a bit surprising. Lee immediately targeted the left arm and tied up Angels. Alan hit a shoulder tackle, and he posed. Lee backed him into a corner and hit some roundhouse kicks. Angels fired up and hit some punches. He stomped on Trevor and kept him grounded. Trevor fired up and hit some clotheslines at 5:30. Lee hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall.

Angels hit the Halo Strike spin kick to the head. Lee hit a running Penalty Kick. Angels spun him to the mat and tied him in a Halo Stretch (Rings of Saturn). He flew off the ropes, but Lee caught him with a forearm strike for a nearfall at 8:00. Lee nailed the Cave-in leaping stomp to the collarbone for the pin. That was really good but far too short — I was hoping they would go several more minutes than this.

Trevor Lee defeated Alan Angels at 8:34.

5. Spencer Slade vs. Bill Collier in a semifinal tournament match. An intense tie-up, and Collier hit a spear for a nearfall in the first minute! Spencer hit a running sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He planted his foot on Collier’s throat, and he kept Bill grounded. Collier hit a spinebuster at 2:30. Collier hit a release suplex and a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. He hit a belly-to-belly suplex at 4:30.

Slade hit a shoulder thrust to the ribs in the corner. Collier hit a fallaway slam, then a powerslam for a nearfall. Slade hit a German Suplex and a jumping knee to the jaw. Collier applied an ankle lock. Slade tied him in a modified crossface on the mat, then hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock for a believable nearfall at 7:30. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees. Collier hit a Buckle Bomb, then a second-rope fallaway slam.

Slade hit a spear and the Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall; the commentators noted that is how he won his first-round match. Collier hit his own Air Raid Crash! Slade applied an ankle lock. On the apron, Collier hit a spear. Holloway appeared and distracted Collier. It allowed Slade to hit another Air Raid Crash for the pin. Good action but lame finish. Holloway jumped in the ring and brawled some more with Collier.

Spencer Slade defeated Bill Collier at 11:56 to advance to the finals.

6. Trevor Lee vs. Jake Something in a semifinal tournament match. Jake has the size advantage. An intense lockup, but Jake easily tossed him aside. Lee hit a huracanrana, but Jake held on and hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall at 1:30! Nice! Jake clotheslined him to the floor. In the ring, Jake hit a clothesline into the corner, and he celebrated. Lee hit a dropkick at 4:00, and that fired him up. Jake hit his series of running shoulder tackles, knocking Lee down over and over. On the floor, Jake accidentally ran into the ring post at 5:30!

Lee hit a running Penalty Kick. In the ring, he hit a top-rope flying crossbody block for a nearfall. Jake applied a bear hug at 6:30. Lee hit some clotheslines, and the third one finally dropped Jake. He hit a diving forearm strike for a nearfall, and they were both down at 8:00. This has been really good. Jake hit his running body block. He set up for a powerbomb, but Lee turned it into a huracanrana. Jake hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. Lee got a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall, then a mid-ring Spanish Fly for the flash pin! I’ll call that a mild upset.

Trevor Lee defeated Jake Something at 9:41 to advance to the finals.

7. Spencer Slade vs. Trevor Lee in the Super Indy Cup finale. Lee was selling lower back pain. Slade immediately hit some belly-to-belly suplexes and was in charge early on. Lee clotheslined him to the floor, then hit a huracanrana off the apron to the floor at 2:00. Back in the ring, Slade hit a release German Suplex, and he flexed. He hit another one and got a nearfall. Lee hit his own series of seven German Suplexes at 6:00. Impressive!

Lee hit a clothesline and a diving forearm strike for a nearfall at 7:30. Slade applied an ankle lock, but Lee rolled him up. Slade hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall. Lee hit his mid-ring Spanish Fly for a nearfall at 9:30. He hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall. The ref got pushed into the middle of the ring, and it allowed Slade to hit an Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall. Slade applied an ankle lock at 12:00, but Lee escaped. Slade hit a second Air Raid Crash for a believable nearfall. Slade hit a clothesline and a third Air Raid Crash for the pin. Good match.

Spencer Slade defeated Trevor Lee at 13:03 to win the Super Indy Title.

Final Thoughts: Trevor Lee had some strong matches here. I’ll narrowly take his match against Jake Something for best ahead of his match against Slade for second, and against Alan Angels for third. I don’t love that the feud between Holloway and Collier led to their respective losses. I’m a sucker for a good tournament, and I enjoyed this event. As I noted, check out this — and all International Wrestling Cartel shows — at IWTV.