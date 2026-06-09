NXT TV, last week’s NXT grade, Tay Melo, Ed “The Sheik” Farhat, Dutch Savage

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. The show features No. 1 contenders’ matches for shots at the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship at the Great American Bash. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports of the tapings or dark matches held before NXT at the WWE Performance Center. If you are going tonight or to a future show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-John Moore gave last week’s NXT television show a B+ grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tay Melo is 31.

-The late Ed “The Sheik” Farhat was born on June 9, 1924. He died of heart failure on January 18, 2003, at age 78.

-The late Dutch Savage (Frank Stewart) was born on June 9, 1935. He died on August 3, 2013, at age 78.