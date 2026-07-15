NJPW wrestler to miss the G1 Climax 36 tournament

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW issued the following press release on Wednesday to announce that Shota Umino will miss the G1 Climax 36 tournament.

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

On July 11, during his match with Zack Sabre Jr. in Chicago, Shota Umino displayed symptoms of a concussion. After careful consultation, the decision has been made by medical staff to remove Umino from the remainder of G1 Climax 36.

Each of Umino’s remaining tournament matches will be deemed forfeits, with his scheduled opponents receiving two points by default.

Further changes will be made to forthcoming cards as a result of Umino’s withdrawal. Announcements will be made when cards have been determined.

We apologise to fans who were looking forward to seeing Umino wrestle, and appreciate your understanding. New Japan Pro-Wrestling joins fans in wishing Umino a speedy, full recovery.

Powell’s POV: Here’s hoping that Umino makes a full recovery. Sabre beat Umino on Saturday in their opening-night tournament match. I’m surprised they don’t have alternates to fill in for injured wrestlers, especially this early in the tournament. The G1 tournament resumes on Saturday with night two.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)