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Mike Santana shares a video on the day he teased that he would become a free agent

July 15, 2026

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Former TNA World Champion Mike Santana released a social media video on Wednesday, which he previously teased would be the day he would become a free agent. Santana, who had a “7/15” graphic in a previous post, shared a video showing him in his native New York, along with some behind-the-scenes footage of him in TNA and other pro wrestling events. Check out the video below or via Santana’s Twitter/X page.

Powell’s POV: It’s a nice video that includes some footage of Santana with his daughter. Santana dropped the TNA World Championship to Nic Nemeth at the Slammiversary pay-per-view. Santana celebrated three years of sobriety on February 13. He had a great run in TNA, and I’m looking forward to seeing what comes next.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)

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