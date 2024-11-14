AEW Collision taping in Albany (reports needed), TNA Impact and ROH coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown grades and poll results, LA Park, Matt Bloom, Samuray Del Sol, Nick Bockwinkel, “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Collision will be taped tonight in Albany, New York at MVP Arena. The show includes Mariah May vs. Anna Jay in a No DQ match for the AEW Women’s Championship. We are looking for reports or basic results from the taping. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-TNA Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show features TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers in a non-title match. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Ring of Honor show streams tonight on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available on Friday along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a B- grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown Smackdown finished with A as the top grade in our post show poll with 47 percent of the vote. B finished second with 39 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post show poll with 29 percent of the vote. A finished second with 26 percent of the vote. C was a close third with 24 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-LA Park (Adolfo Ibarra) is 58.

-WWE Performance Center head trainer Matt Bloom is 51. He worked as Tensai, Jason Albert, Prince Albert, Albert, A-Train, Giant Barnard, Baldo, among other names during his in-ring career.

-Samuray Del Sol (Emanuel Rodriguez) is 37. He worked as Kalisto in WWE.

-The late Nick Bockwinkel died on November 14, 2015 at age 80 from undisclosed causes.

-The late “Big Daddy” Shirley Crabtree was born on November 14, 1930. He died of a stroke at age 67 on December 2, 1997.