WWE stars take part in the SummerSlam Teacher Supply Drive

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following press release was issued on Wednesday regarding WWE’s involvement in the SummerSlam Teacher Supply Drive.



BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — WWE Superstars Chad Gable, Je’Von Evans, and Otis joined Minnesota teachers and partners today at Mall of America® to officially launch the SummerSlam Teacher Supply Drive, a statewide effort to help stock classrooms across Minnesota before the start of the new school year.

The campaign, benefiting Minnesota classrooms through Kids In Need Foundation, began with a $10,000 donation from Blaze Credit Union, which also serves as the drive’s statewide collection partner.

From now through August 1, community members can drop off new school supplies at all 29 Blaze Credit Union locations across Minnesota or make a financial contribution online at mnsportsandevents.org/donate . The campaign culminates August 1 with a public SummerSlam Supply Drop event at Mall of America during SummerSlam weekend.

At today’s event, WWE Superstars reflected on the teachers, coaches and mentors who helped shape their lives before making the first symbolic “SummerSlam Supply Drop,” rolling out a WWE-style travel case filled with school supplies and helping load donations into collection bins alongside local educators.

The SummerSlam Teacher Supply Drive is presented by WWE in partnership with Minnesota Sports and Events – local host organizer for SummerSlam – Blaze Credit Union, Mall of America and Kids In Need Foundation.

“We are thrilled to host one of WWE’s biggest events in Minnesota, and we are just as excited about creating a meaningful impact in our community,” said Wendy Blackshaw, president and CEO of Minnesota Sports and Events. “This partnership brings together organizations that believe in giving back, and there’s no better investment than helping teachers and students start the school year with the tools they need to succeed.”

“Teachers invest in their students every day, often purchasing classroom supplies out of their own pockets,” said Jim Ganger, senior vice president and chief experience officer of Blaze Credit Union. “We’re proud to help launch this statewide effort with a $10,000 donation and invite Minnesotans to join us in supporting classrooms across our communities.”

The program also featured remarks from Michael Houston, Minnesota’s 2023 Teacher of the Year, and Sabrina Jones of Harambee Elementary, who shared firsthand perspectives on the importance of community support for educators.

“Every classroom is different, but every student deserves the opportunity to learn with the supplies they need,” said Rashelle Oxborough, director of public relations and communications for Kids In Need Foundation. “We’re grateful to WWE, Minnesota Sports and Events, Blaze Credit Union, Mall of America and everyone who participates in this drive for helping Minnesota students start the school year ready to learn.”