WWE Raw results (7/13): Powell’s live review of the Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins contract signing, Brock Lesnar’s appearance, a gauntlet match for an Intercontinental Title shot at SummerSlam

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,729)

Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Streamed live July 13, 2026, on Netflix

[Hour One] Michael Cole opened the show and narrated backstage/arrival shots of Seth Rollins, Penta, Iyo Sky, and The Vision’s Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri… Corey Graves was on color commentary…

Brock Lesnar made his entrance with Paul Heyman while ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced them. A group of police officers walked behind Lesnar and Heyman and then stood guard at ringside. The fans chanted for Oba Femi once Lesnar’s music stopped.

Heyman introduced himself, Lesnar, and the Dallas police officers. Heyman said the police were there because of Oba Femi. Heyman said Oba turned down a championship match with either champion because he’s that obsessed with Lesnar. “That is stalker level,” Heyman said.

Heyman called Oba the “biggest dummy” he’s ever met. Heyman said Oba turned down a title match to come after Lesnar “like a psycho ex-girlfriend.” Heyman said Lesnar is obsessed with Oba, which scares him half to death. He said he called Lesnar when he was hunting, and he was obsessed with Oba.

Heyman said he went to WWE officials and requested a no-touch clause, but it took a lot of lawyers. Heyman said he went to a judge in Dallas and got a restraining order against Oba. Heyman said he got another on his own client, Lesnar, who turned and looked at Heyman. He said Lesnar is a law-abiding citizen who would abide by the restraining order.

Oba Femi made his entrance and marched toward the ring. The police officers entered the ring and stood in front of Heyman and Lesnar. Oba entered the ring and said he came for a fight tonight. Oba told Heyman to explain “what the hell this is.”

Heyman said Oba violated a restraining order and told the police officers to do their job. Lesnar and Heyman exited the ring. Oba quickly cleared the cops from the ring. Oba took issue with Heyman calling him stupid for giving up his title match. Oba said they both know that had he gone for a title, Lesnar would have cost him the opportunity. Oba said Lesnar can no longer run from him…

Powell’s POV: The fans continue to go crazy for Oba wherever the company does. The segment was fairly routine, but it was nice to hear Oba finally say that Lesnar would have cost him his championship match had he taken one at SummerSlam. By the way, Cole listed the attendance as being over 12,000 (I missed the exact number). WrestleTix listed the venue as being set up for 11,294 with 11,137 tickets distributed. The total number of seats on the map is 17,047. The last time WWE ran the venue, 1,107 tickets were distributed for the February 13 Smackdown.

Cole and Graves spoke from their broadcast table. Cole set up a part one of a multi-part video series on the history between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. The brief video spotlighted their time in The Shield…

Cole plugged Jalen Brunson joining Roman Reigns on Saturday Night’s Main Event at Madison Square Garden…

Iyo Sky made her entrance for the opening match before the first commercial break… [C]

1. Iyo Sky vs. Roxanne Perez (w/Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez). Perez’s entrance was not televised. Perez’s entrance was not televised. Cole said there have been whispers from people questioning whether Perez is truly working on behalf of Judgment Day. Morgan grabbed Sky’s leg while the referee was turned the other way, allowing Perez to take offensive control before a break. [C]

Sky put Perez down with a missile dropkick. Perez avoided the Bullet Train and then took Sky down and put her in a leg lock. Sky rolled out of the hold and put Perez in a crossface. Sky released the hold to go up top. She fought off Morgan’s attempt to interfere and then dodged Rodriguez. Perez rolled up Sky, who reversed it and got the three count.

Iyo Sky defeated Roxanne Perez in 10:40.

The heels attacked Sky afterward. Sol Ruca ran out to help, but Rodriguez swung her into the barricade and then slammed her into the ring post. Morgan worked over Sky with punches. Rodriguez and Perez held Sky while Morgan hit her with the Women’s World Championship belt…

Powell’s POV: A good post-match angle that put heat on the Judgment Day women. As much as this was about Morgan, Rodriguez’s attack on Ruca looked vicious. Ruca beat Rodriguez last week, but there’s clearly more to come from their feud.

A video package recapped Jimmy Uso beating Royce Keys on Smackdown, along with the drama involving Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa…

The Vision’s Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri made their entrance… [C] Cole hyped SummerSlam Takeover on July 31-August 2 at the Minneapolis Convention Center…

Powell’s POV: Some fans may remember the Minneapolis Convention Center as the site of Jerry Lynn’s final match in 2013. Unlike most wrestlers and a lot of rock stars, Lynn actually stayed retired.

Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri were in the ring coming out of the break. Logan spoke briefly before introducing Maxxine as The Vision’s Queen.

Otis and Akira Tozawa walked out with no entrance music. Tozawa asked Dupri if they could talk. Dupri had Breakker, Logan, and Theory exit the ring. Tozawa asked Dupri what she was doing. He said this isn’t here because she’s a wonderful human being, and Theory is all wrong for her.

Dupri said she still loves Otis and Tozawa. The fans booked, and then a “you sold out” chant started. Dupri said Otis and Tozawa told her that she couldn’t be with them if she was with Theory. She said it’s not fair because they don’t know Theory.

Otis recalled telling Dupri that Theory is bad news. Otis said he knew Maxxine for a long time and he had something to get off his chest. Theory started laughing over the mic from the floor. Theory climbed on the apron and asked Otis if he was confessing his feelings for Dupri. Theory mocked Otis’s appearance and said people like him don’t end up with people like Dupri.

Otis pulled Theory over thet op rope. Breakker returned to the ring and put Otis down. Breakker tumbled to the floor when Tozawa moved. Tozawa dove at Breakker, who failed to catch him, only to suplex him over the broadcast table. Back in the ring, Otis got the better of Breakker and Theory.

Otis walked toward Theory, who was down in a corner of the ring. Dupri stepped in front of Otis. Dupri acted like she was going ot kiss Otis, but it was a setup for Theory hitting him with a low blow. Tozawa returned to the ring, but Breakker put him down with a spear. Breakker held Otis while Theory put on a pair of brass knuckles and punched Otis. Theory told Otis that he’s a loser and no one likes him…

Powell’s POV: An even better heat angle. I’m digging the Theory and Dupri pairing so far. Otis grew up in Superior, Wisconsin, which is just across the river from Duluth, Minnesota. He’s received strong reactions every time I’ve seen him wrestle in Minnesota, so I wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him and Tozawa challenging for the World Tag Team Titles at the two-night SummerSlam.

Cole said they had breaking news. A video package aired for Survivor Series War Games, held on Saturday, November 28, in Houston, Texas, at Daikin Park…

A promo video aired with Dominik Mysterio, Rusev, Chad Gable (who mentioned SummerSlam being held in his hometown), Ethan Page, Dragon Lee, Joe Hendry, and Je’Von Evans speaking briefly about the gauntlet match for the shot at the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam… [C]

[Hour Two] Cole said they had an impromptu match…

2. Royce Keys vs. Jimmy Uso. The match was in progress coming out of the break. Footage aired of Keys and Jimmy fighting in the entrance aisle, followed by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce booking them in a match. Back live, Jimmy performed a Samoan Drop onto the broadcast table. [C] A split-screen shot showed Jacob Fatu arriving. Fatu walked to the ring and attacked Hobbs for the DQ.

Royce Keys beat Jimmy Uso by DQ.

Fatu grabbed a chair and told Keys that he didn’t want to do this to him. Fatu hit Keys with a chair. Fatu placed the chair around the head of Keys, who was down in a corner of the ring.

Solo Sikoa called out for Fatu over a microphone. Solo entered the ring and said he understood now. Solo said he was coming home to the family. Solo held up his index finger. Jimmy joined him, and Fatu followed. Solo smiled and then hit Jimmy with a Samoan Spike. Solo got the better of Fatu momentarily until Jimmy returned. Keys tried to help Solo, but Jimmy superkicked him. Fatu put Solo in the Tongan Death Grip.

LA Knight made his entrance with a chair in his hand. Once in the ring, Knight cleared Jimmy to the floor and then hit Fatu from behind with the chair. Fatu no-sold it, but then Knight hit him with more chair shots to clear him from the ring.

Knight got a mic and said he owed Jimmy and Fatu from last week. He said he needed them both in the ring. Knight said he’s sick and tired of The Bloodline. Knight told them to call “The Unfortunate Event” Jey Uso because he wanted him there too. Knight said he thought he was done with The Bloodline, but then he realized he didn’t need to do it himself. Knight proposed a tag match with Solo and Keys as his partners against The Usos and Fatu for SummerSlam…

Powell’s POV: I think the live crowd was expecting to get the six-man tag match tonight until Knight mentioned SummerSlam. I can’t blame them, as I’m sure it would be a television match if SummerSlam was a one-night show.

The Vision’s Bron Breakker, Logan Paul, Austin Theory, and Maxxine Dupri were walking backstage when Paul Heyman started to applaud them. Theory wondered if that meant they were all back together. “Maxxine was so magnificent tonight… what the hell do you need me for?,” Heyman asked before walking away. Graves wondered if Heyman just handed the reins to Dupri…

A video package aired for Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar in a Hell in a Cell match…

Adam Pearce was having a phone conversation backstage. He told the person that he would be there if he was needed. Oba Femi showed up. Pearce told him that Heyman was bluffing about the restraining order. Oba said he knew. He said it tells him that Heyman is scared. Ob said that if Heyman thought what he’s done to Brock Lesnar was bad before, just wait until Hell in a Cell…

Powell’s POV: Pearce’s phone conversations typically don’t seem to matter, but I wonder if this one was done to set up a Smackdown appearance. If Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis is going to wrestle at SummerSlam, then it would be logical for him to have Pearce temporarily take over his GM duties.

Bayley stood in the ring and asked Lyra Valkyria to join her in the ring. Valkyria came out looking disheveled. Bayley shoved the mic at Valkyria until she took it. Bayley said she hoped they could say what they had to say to one another and apologize. Valkyria said Bayley should be apologizing to her. She said Bayley always makes herself look like a victim.

Valkyria said she lied about the things she said to make Bayley feel better. Valkyria said Bayley isn’t a locker room leader. Valkyria said Bayley has always been a doormat. Valkyria said Bailey drags down everyone she works with, and her face doesn’t belong on all of the posters. Valkyria said Bayley has always been the worst of the Four Horsewomen.

Bayley said she would add to her accomplishments and beat Valkyria’s ass at Madison Square Garden. Bayley said she spoke with Pearce and said she would see Valkyria at Saturday Night’s Main Event. Bayley stuffed a cheap shot attempt, but Valkyria quickly got the better of her and put her down with her own version of the Bayley to Belly…

Powell’s POV: I’m not sold on this yet, but I am curious to see what this version of Valkyria looks like when it’s time for a match and how she approaches it from an in-ring standpoint. I like that Bayley didn’t just pout. Rather, she stood up for herself after Valkyria insulted her.

Footage aired from the new season of WWE Unreal, which premieres July 21 on Netflix… The second part of the video series on Reigns and Rollins focused on the end of The Shield… Graves hyped the Reigns vs. Rollins contract signing segment for later in the show…

Dominik Mysterio made his entrance with JD McDonagh for the gauntlet match… [C] Joe Hendry was in the ring…

3. Dominik Mysterio (w/JD McDonagh) vs. Joe Hendry vs. Ethan Page vs. Rusev vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at SummerSlam. Dom and Hendry started the match. Dom ran Hendry into the ring steps a couple of minutes into the match. Hendry performed a fallaway slam for a lukewarm reaction. McDonagh distracted Hendry, and then Dom hit him with an enzuigiri. Dom followed up with a 619 and a frog splash before getting the three count.

Joe Hendry was eliminated by Dominik Mysterio in 5:00.

Je’Von Evans made his entrance as the third entrant. [C] Evans had a nice flurry of offense that resulted in a near fall. Evans took his shirt off and tossed it into the crowd. McDonagh stood on the apron and argued with the referee. Evans punched McDonagh, who fell to the floor. Dom hit Evans from behind and then followed up with a 619. Dom went up top.

Danhausen’s entrance theme played, causing Dom to freeze on the ropes. Danhausen drove his car onto the stage and cursed Dom, but pyro shot off from the wrong ring post. Dom had McDonagh go after Danhausen. Evans hit Dom with the OG Cutter and then pinned him.

Dominik Mysterio was eliminated by Je’Von Evans in 11:15.

Dragon Lee was the fourth entrant. Lee performed some flashy moves on Evans and was in control before a break. [C] Lee charged Evans, who stepped aside and then tossed Lee into the timekeeper’s area. Evans followed up with a running dive over the barricade and into Lee. Back in the ring, Lee rallied and hit a tornado DDT for a near fall. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. A short time later, Evans was draped over the middle rope when Lee hit him with a double stomp from the top rope. Lee set up for another move, but Evans hooked him into a pin.

Dragon Lee was eliminated by Je’Von Evans in 18:30.

Lee and Evans slapped hands and shared a quick hug. Rusev’s music played. Rusev entered the ring behind Evans and shoved him into Lee. Cole said Rusev had a golden opportunity. [C]

Rusev put Evans in the Accolade. Evans scrambled and reached the ropes. Rusev pulled Evans to the middle of the ring and reapplied the hold. Evans powered up to his feet and fell back onto Rusev to break the hold. Evans avoided a charging Rusev and then went for an OG Cutter, but Rusev hit him. Rusev applied the Accolade. Evans nearly escaped, but then he faded, causing the referee to call for the bell.

Je’Von Evans was eliminated by Rusev in 27:15.

Chad Gable ran out as the sixth entrant. Gable got the better of Rusev and then went for a top rope move, but Rusev caught him before executing a uranage slam for a two count. [C] Rusev caught in the Accolade. Gable nearly reached the ropes to break it when Rusev started gouging his eyes. Gable slipped under Rusev and then performed a German suplex that dumped Rusev’s head on the top turnbuckle. Gable followed up with a victory roll from the middle rope and got the three count.

Rusev was eliminated by Chad Gable ln 34:15.

Rusev attacked Gable after the fall and put him in the Accolade while Ethan Page walked out as the final entrant. Rusev released the hold and then went to the floor and told Page, “Go get him.” Page got the better of a weary Gable and told him to stay down and make it easy on himself. Page was getting the better of things and was standing on the middle rope with Gable over his shoulder, but he played to the crowd. Gable escaped and then caught Page in the ankle lock for the submission win.

Chad Gable defeated Rusev to win a gauntlet match in 38:20 to earn a shot at the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam.

Afterward, Intercontinental Champion Penta entered the ring and shook hands with Gable before holding up the title belt…

Powell’s POV: A good gauntlet match with the expected outcome of Minneapolis native Chad Gable going over. I think the live crowd would have been happier if Je’Von Evans had gone over, thanks to his impressive performance. That said, the crowd liked Gable, and some fans even did his goofy clap afterward.

Cole hyped Tom Brady as the guest on Cody Rhodes’ podcast. It was billed as “QB1 Meets QB1″…

Cole set up footage from Smackdown of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes setting up their WWE Championship match for SummerSlam…

A black SUV arrived in the parking area. Roman Reigns emerged from the vehicle, and then his assistant handed him the World Heavyweight Championship belt… [C]

The broadcast team ran through the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Bayley vs. Lyra Valkyria match was made official, and Danhausen vs. JD McDonah will be a No DQ match…

Adam Pearce stood in the ring, where a table and chairs were set up for the contract signing. World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns made his entrance. Reigns placed his title belt on the table and eventually told the Dallas crowd to acknowledge him. The fans chanted “OTC.” Pearce placed the contract in front of Roman’s spot at the head of the table, but they were interrupted.

Seth Rollins made his entrance, and the fans chanted along with his music. Once in the ring, Rollins took a seat and signed the contract. Rollins said it had to be hard for Reigns to have the fans sing his song and drown out the OTC chants. Rollins said

Reigns said he wished Rollins had done that last week when he bored everyone half to death. Reigns said he listened, and Rollins proved that he’s simply his number one hater.

Reigns said he would show the difference between him and Rollins at SummerSlam. He said he would put an end to Rollins thinking he could compete with him and would show him what number one looks like. Reigns signed the contract. Rollins handed the contract to Pearce.

Rollins thanked Reigns for keeping his title belt warm for him. Rollins said he would see him at SummerSlam or the next time he wanted to show up for work. Rollins left the ring. Reigns asked if he was going to sign and run. Roman said he’d play Seth’s game.

Roman asked what would happen if Rollins beats him at SummerSlam. Reigns asked if Rollins would have the title for a couple of months and get hurt again. Roman said some call it self-sabotage. He said some people just can’t handle the weight and burden of being the top guy.

Reigns said Rollins needed Money in the Bank to beat him. Worse yet, Reigns said Rollins had to fake an injury to use it this time around. Roman said Seth’s “Work Daddy” Triple H is running the joint. Roman said they pretty much gave Seth “all my stuff, and you still couldn’t walk in my shoes, number two.” Roman said Rollins is number two, he’s number one, and always will be. “Just acknowledge it, bitch,” Reigns said.

Rollins got upset and asked Reigns if that was all he had. Rollins said anything Reigns says is nothing he hasn’t told himself over the last 15 years. Rollins said they’re not running the same race, but he had to look in the mirror and be proud of who he is and what he fights for.

Rollins ran through his visionary/revoutionary routiune and then said he is so glad that he’s not Reigns. Rollins punched Reigns and then put the boots to him. Cole said Seth’s emotions were exploding. Rollins mounted Rollins and threw more punches at him while asking where his Bloodline was now. “I know who I am, you piece of shit,” Rollins said. “I know who I am.”

Rollins teased leaving the ring, but he stopped and turned back toward Reigns. Rollins went for a Stomp, but Reigns cut him off with a Superman Punch. Reigns picked up Rollins to powerbomb him through the table, but Rollins hit him with a microphone and then gave him a Pedigree. Rollins followed up with a Stomp and then stood tall. Rollins’ music played while the executive producer credits were shown at the end of the episode…

Powell’s POV: Still to come.