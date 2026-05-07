TNA Impact coverage, ROH on HonorClub, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, Will Ospreay, Kevin Owens, Tonga Loa, Frank Trigg, Angelico, AJ Francis, Owen Hart, Hercules Hernandez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-TNA Thursday Night Impact was taped on April 14-15 in Syracuse, New York, at Upstate Medical University Arena. Tonight’s show features Bear Bronson and Brian Myers vs. Nic Nemeth and KC Navarro for the TNA Tag Team Titles. John Moore’s Impact reviews are typically available late Thursday night or on Fridays. My Impact audio reviews are available on Fridays for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream tonight on HonorClub at the new start time of 7CT/8ET.

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C grade during my audio review.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 37 percent of the vote. A finished second with 24 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 41 percent of the vote. C finished second with 26 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Frank Trigg is 54.

-Tonga Loa (Tevita Tu’amoeloa Fetaiakimoeata Fifita) is 43. Is he Tanga Loa again now that he’s been cut by WWE?

-Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen) is 42.

-Angelico (Adam Bridle) is 39.

-AJ Francis is 36. He worked as Top Dolla in WWE.

-Will Ospreay is 33.

-The late Owen Hart was born on May 7, 1965. He fell to his death at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view on May 23, 1999.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) was born on May 7, 1956. He died of heart disease at age 47 on March 6, 2004.