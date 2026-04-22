AEW Dynamite in Portland, WWE Evolve, last week’s Dynamite and Collision grades, Ezekiel Jackson, Chuck Taylor, Oba Femi

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live from Portland, Oregon, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The show features Darby Allin vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the AEW World Championship. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show is simulcast tonight on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW is also taping Saturday’s Collision tonight in Portland. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE Evolve streams tonight on Tubi at 7CT/8ET. Chris Vetter’s reviews are available after the show airs.

-Jake Barnett gave last week’s Dynamite television show a B- grade during his same-night audio review.

-Will Pruett gave Thursday’s AEW Collision an A- grade during his same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ezekiel Jackson (Rycklon Stephens) is 48 today. He also worked as Rycklon in TNA and Big Ryck in Lucha Underground.

-Chuck Taylor (Dustin Howard) is 40.

-Oba Femi (Isaac Odugbesan) is 28.